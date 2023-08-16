India’s 1st drone testing center to be established in TN

CHENNAI: The state industries department has announced that the country's first unmanned aerial systems (Drone) testing center would be established in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

The state industries department on Wednesday announced that TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) had floated an RFP (request for proposal) for identifying industrial partners for establishing this test center as a joint venture in compliance with the guidelines of the DTI Scheme.

A consortium of companies consisting of Keltron, Sense Image Technologies, Standards Testing and Compliance and Avishka Retailers had been chosen based on their response to the transparent bid process to partner with TIDCO for establishing the facility at an estimated cost of Rs. 45 crores, a release issued by the state government said. The Test Centre would be established over an area of about 2.3 acres at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur.

The Test Centre would enable the State to be a significant contributor to the self-reliance of the country in the Aerospace & Defence sector. State industries minister T R B Rajaa said, "Setting up India's first Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Common Testing Centre here in Tamil Nadu showcases Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's commitment towards building a thriving Defence and Aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the state. We are attracting investors in this sector by addressing the needs of the industry in an innovative manner. This testing centre will enable Tamil Nadu to become a preferred destination for Aerospace and Defence companies to set up their Indian operations."

Informing that many other suggestions were received at a round table held recently with representatives from the Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors, Rajaa said that the government was committed to taking necessary action and positive outcomes would be seen soon.