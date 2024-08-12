India March for Science rally held in Besant Nagar on climate change and environmental issues

CHENNAI: Highlighting the impact of climate change and for bringing the attention of public and policy makers to its impact in Wayanad and elsewhere, several students, environmentalists, science activists and scientists held a rally - ‘India March for Science’ (IMFS) at Besant Nagar beach in Chennai on Sunday evening.

More than 300 people, consisting of scientists and scholars from IIT-M, the Institute of Mathematical Science (IMSc), Anna University and Madras University took part in the rally on Sunday. T Govidarajan, senior scientist, IMSc and Uma Ramachandran, convenor of IMFS-Tamilnadu introduced the purpose of the rally.

“This event had its genesis in the initiative taken by Global March For Science in 2017 and is held every year since. The aim of this initiative is to promote scientific temper, champion robustly funded science as a pillar of nation building and highlight the impending dangers of Climate Change,” the press note stated.

A memorandum signed by several scientists, professors and people is to be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Governor to be passed on to the Union government , expressing the concerns highlighted in the rally.

During the rally, realities of the climate change threats, the importance of developing scientific temperament and thinking in society, starting from schools, the inadequacy of funds and resources for research, creating micro-urban forests in the city and citizen volunteering were discussed.

IMFS concluded the rally by pointing out that its goals will be carried on to institutions and the public throughout the year to create awareness about various issues confronting science and science education, the need for robustly funded science education and research, as well as climate change and the need to protect the environment.

The Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Breakthrough Science Society, Soozhal Arivom, ExNoRa, Newton's Science club, Einstein Science club and many other science popularizing organizations have came together under the IMFS umbrella to organise the event.