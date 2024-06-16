India makes the best of both worlds when it comes to food: Chef Sarah Todd

CHENNAI: A celebrity chef, model, restaurateur and cookbook author, Sarah Todd flew down to Chennai to launch the Shopping Festival at the Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery on Saturday. Following the launch, she also took a workshop on making seafood masala, prawn farce with spice, confit prawns with chaat masala salsa and iced nougat with tuile, among others.

Sarah’s cooking journey began in her mother’s kitchen, where the aroma of home-cooked meals created the most comforting atmosphere for her. “Watching her effortlessly whip up delicious dishes with love and care sparked my passion for cooking. Her joy in feeding our family and the happiness it brought us all drove my decision to venture into the culinary world. It's incredible how those early experiences shaped my path and inspired me daily,” starts Sarah.

She cooked aloo gobi in MasterChef Australia in 2014 and started her first restaurant in Goa in 2015. Since then, India has become a second home for her. “My first encounter with Indian cuisine was like discovering a treasure trove of flavours and stories. The sheer diversity of spices, the vibrant colours, and the rich cultural heritage woven into every dish fascinated me. The passion and pride that people have for their regional dishes inspired me to delve deeper and explore the endless possibilities of blending Indian flavours with my French culinary training,” she says.

Sarah is known for craftily blending French techniques with Indian flavours. “French cuisine is about precision, technique, and elegance, while Indian cuisine embraces bold and complex flavours. The most significant similarity is the love and care in each dish. Combining the two creates a beautiful symphony on the plate, where each element complements the other perfectly,” she compliments with a smile.

The French techniques that Sarah uses for cooking Indian food include confit, which involves slowly cooking ingredients in flavoured oil to enhance their natural flavours, deglazing and reduction, among others, to create rich and concentrated sauces that balance the boldness of Indian spices. “It's all about finding that sweet spot where the precision of French techniques meets the vibrancy of Indian flavours,” adds the celebrity chef.

The tantalising flavours of biryani left no one, including the MasterChef Australia runner-up. “The layers of fragrant rice, tender meat or vegetables, and the symphony of spices create a comforting and celebratory dish. It's a perfect example of how Indian cuisine masterfully blends flavours and textures,” she shares with all praise for the trending food and Indian cuisine.

Talking about her first-time visit to Chennai, Sarah has a special place for south Indian cuisine. “The crispiness of dosa, paired with various chutneys, is simply irresistible. Idli, with its soft and fluffy texture, is another favourite. And, of course, the Chettinad cuisine with its bold and spicy flavours,” she lists.

Sarah connects with Chennai for its rich cultural heritage and the warmth of people. According to her, Chennai is a city that beautifully blends tradition with modernity. “The vibrant music, the historic temples, and the bustling markets all come together to create a unique and welcoming atmosphere,” states the chef.

India is a land of inspiration and adventure for Sarah. She says that the culinary scene has evolved incredibly in the past decade. “There's a newfound appreciation for regional cuisines, traditional cooking techniques, and a fusion of global influences. The focus on fresh, local ingredients and the rise of innovative culinary concepts are remarkable. India is embracing its rich culinary heritage while pushing modern boundaries,” she reflects.

Chennai is witnessing a rise in the number of restaurants and youngsters are getting into the business as chefs. But sustainability becomes a question. “My advice would be to stay curious and never stop learning. Embrace your unique style and let it shine through your cooking. Don't be afraid to experiment and take risks. Most importantly, cook with love and respect for your ingredients and always strive to create memorable experiences for those who taste your food. The culinary world is vast and full of opportunities,” concludes the restaurateur.