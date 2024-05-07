In gang rivalry; Trio murders rival's grandmom outside her house in Ennore

CHENNAI: Frustrated by the absence of their rival in his home, a trio hacked a 65 year old grandmother to death outside her house in Ennore on Monday night.

The woman who suffered grievous injuries in the attack died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The deceased was identified as A Bakyam.

She lived at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar 2nd street in Ennore.

On Monday night, around 8 pm, Bakyam was sitting outside her house when a trio in a bike approached her house.

After frantically searching for her grandson who was not at home, the trio, in frustration, attacked her with weapons and fled the scene.

Hearing her cries, neighbours came to her rescue and moved her to a private hospital first and then took her to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Ennore Police registered a case and moved her body for post mortem.

Investigations revealed that the attack was carried out by Jeevaraja (24) and his accomplices, Ajay (24) and Vikram (24).

In March this year, Jeevaraja was grievously attacked by a five member gang, of which four were arrested.

"They had recently come out on bail, learning which Jeevaraja wanted to exact revenge. He first went in search of Vicky and since he was not available, he went in search of another person, Mahesh. Since Mahesh was not at his home, the trio attacked his grandmother, " a police officer said.

Ennore Police have secured Ajay and Vikram and have launched a search for the main suspect, Jeevaraja.