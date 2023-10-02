IIT-M’s students, faculty, staff clean Besant Nagar beach

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive – ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta’ at Elliot’s beach in Chennai.

“The drive was conducted as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. Around 150 students, faculty and staff took part in this initiative, undertaken as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Officials from the Chennai Corporation facilitated the drive and administered the Swachhata pledge to the IIT Madras participants,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

The campaign is being observed across India from September 15 to October 2 this year under the aegis of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI.

The objective is to undertake voluntary activities and provide an impetus for the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission.