IIT M's Plugzmart obtains ARAI certification for indigenously-developed EV charger

CHENNAI: IIT Madras-incubated smart EV charger start-up Plugzmart, an EV Charger Manufacturing Company, has obtained certification for its EV Charger from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a Research Institute of the Automotive Industry with Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. This is a major development in advancing an indigenous EV infrastructure in India.

This certification for Plugzmart’s 60kW DC Fast Charger and proprietary controller card signifies their compliance with stringent operational safety standards and efficiency norms in India. This milestone is a testament to Plugzmart’s commitment to innovation and quality in the EV charging infrastructure.

The EV charging sector is part of the broader Electric Vehicle ecosystem, which is rapidly growing in India. As the country pushes towards cleaner energy and transportation solutions, the demand for efficient and accessible EV charging infrastructure is escalating. The sector is supported by both Government incentives and private investment, driving innovation and expansion at an unprecedented pace.

Ragavendra Ravichandran, Co-founder, Plugzmart, said, “Plugzmart is a one-stop shop for all EV charging-related products and software services. We pride ourselves on our unique competence in both hardware and software, a distinction no other company in India can claim.”

Currently, Plugzmart is focused on developing high-speed DC chargers with their own controller and PLC module. In the future, Plugzmart aims to offer a wide range of products in the electric vehicle charging segment, strongly emphasising integrated software solutions.

In India, the EV charging technology landscape is developing rapidly, driven by increasing government support and growing consumer awareness about environmental issues. However, alongside the rising adoption of EVs, imports of charging technology from China are also increasing.

To curb these imports and encourage domestic manufacturing, it is crucial to recognize and integrate home-grown technologies into the ecosystem. As part of the government's phased manufacturing program, companies involved in the EV sector must prioritize domestic manufacturers, ensuring that indigenous innovations like Plugzmart's are at the forefront of this transition