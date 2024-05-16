IIT-Madras places over 80 per cent of BTech and dual degree students ahead of convocation

CHENNAI: 90 per cent of IIT-Madras BTech and dual-degree graduates in the last two year's found career opportunities by the time their convocation was held.

As on April 30 this year, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has placed over 80 per cent of BTech and dual degree students and more than 75 per cent of Masters' students.

"During the year 2023-24, in Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted. With more than two months left for the 2024 convocation ceremony, IIT-M is on track again this year to hit this milestone," a release from IIT-M read.

This year, the median and average salary is Rs 19.6 lakhs and Rs 22 lakhs respectively, it said.

Companies from Japan, Europe and other places have made 44 international offers for the graduating students, the release stated.

Further, "85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during phase I and II of campus placement. Of the placed students, 43 per cent are in the core sector, followed by 20 per cent in software, and less than 10 per cent each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science," it added.

Speaking about the placements, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said, "I am happy to see that past year trends are continuing this year in placements. So, parents need not worry about the career path of their children at IIT-M. While job placements are an important career path to take, we would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech startups next year."