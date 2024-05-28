IIT-M Zanzibar launches new M Tech program in ocean structures

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Zanzibar campus has launched a new MTech Program in Ocean Structures for the Academic Year 2024-25.

According to the release issued by IIT-M, the new two-year Master of Technology Program is open to candidates of all Nationalities and comes with two Streams - 'Offshore and Ship structures' and 'Port Harbour -amp; Coastal structures'.

"Stream selection will be based on CGPA obtained by students at the end of first semester. Those having a four-year UG degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to apply. Applications are currently open for this course. The Last Date to apply through the link - admissions.ge.iitm.ac.in/iitmz-mtechos is June 20, 2024," the release read.

Highlighting the importance Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge of Zanzibar campus said, "It is exciting to announce this new program. Blue economy is a priority area for Zanzibar and the world today, and engineering programs that will yield skilled human resources in this domain are an urgent need."

The Master of Technology in Ocean Structures offered at IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus will have a curriculum tailor-made to the industry needs in the Oil -amp; Gas and Maritime sector.

IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first ever international campus of an IIT.

Classes for the first Academic Year (2023-24) commenced during October 2023. The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

The other courses currently offered by IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus are a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI.