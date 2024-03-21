IIT-M, Texas Instruments India Pvt Limited invites candidates for research associate positions: Check details here

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras invites applications from candidates for research associate positions working on cutting edge research in the area of analog and mixed signal VLSI design, in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

This programme is a joint initiative by IIT Madras and Texas Instruments India Pvt Limited (TII) which brings together expert faculty and a strong academia-industry interface.

Research associates will be eligible for admission in the Master of Science (MS) Programme (by research), subject to the norms and admission criteria of IIT Madras.

Associates in this programme will work on relevant industrial problems, and will have the opportunity to intern at TII. The research will be supervised jointly by IITM faculty and TII engineers. Candidates will be selected based on a written test and interview conducted by IIT Madras.

The selected students will receive minimum emoluments of Rs. 25,000/- per month throughout the programme. The students selected to the program will receive a provisional non binding employment offer from TII at the time of joining the course.

Application process:

1.Bachelor's degree in Electronics/Electrical/Telecommunications/Instrumentation engineering (or allied disciplines) with an aggregate of 65% (up to the final semester; if the final semester results are not yet announced, up to the seventh semester).

2.Have a valid GATE score of 650 or more in EC, EE, or IN. Currently, GATE scores are valid for 3 years.

3.GATE requirement is waived for BTech students from centrally funded technical institutes(CFTI) with a cumulative grade point average(CGPA) or 8 or higher.

The coordinators of this research programme have the discretion to restrict the number of candidates to be called for the interview to a reasonable limit on the basis of qualifications and experience higher than the minimum described in this announcement.

Application form:

1.You have to first apply to the MS program at IIT Madras at https://research.iitm.ac.in/.

2.Choose EE6 as your first preference for specialization in that form. Deadline: 31st March 2024.

Important dates:

3.Test and Interview dates: They will be scheduled between late April/early May. The schedule will be communicated after applications are processed.