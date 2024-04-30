IIT-M partners with rotary to educate school students on cybersecurity

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday informed that it has partnered with Rotary District 3232 and FISST Academy to train government and private School Students on cybersecurity.

"This pioneering initiative is aimed at empowering students with essential knowledge and is tailored for students of Classes IX to XI to foster a safer digital environment. Training commenced for the first batch of students on March 30 at IIT Madras and will be held for ten Saturdays. A total of 1,000 students will participate across ten batches, each comprising 100 students. This collaborative effort reflects Rotary's commitment to education and community service, coupled with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation's expertise in technology and cybersecurity, " a release from IIT-M read.

Highlighting the need for such cybersecurity training, Rajendra Mootha, Vice President of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation said, "Empowering students with cybersecurity education aligns with our mission to bridge the digital divide and create a secure digital ecosystem. We are honoured to join forces with Rotary to impart essential skills that will benefit students throughout their lives."

The training program will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and hands-on activities led by seasoned professionals and cybersecurity experts.

Participants will gain practical insights into identifying and mitigating cyber risks, thereby enhancing their digital resilience.

Rotary and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation extend their gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders whose support has made this initiative possible. Together, we are committed to shaping a safer and more secure digital future for our youth.

Cybersecurity is increasingly crucial in today's interconnected world.

With a rising reliance on digital platforms, it is imperative for the youth to be equipped with fundamental knowledge in this field.

Through this program, students will receive comprehensive training covering the basics of cybersecurity, including understanding cyber threats, safe internet practices, data privacy, and digital hygiene.