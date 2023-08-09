IIT-M launches online certificate program for practising engineers

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) announced on Wednesday that it is offering an online certificate program in 'Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers' through its Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).

"Those having a bachelor's degree in Engineering or Applied Sciences or Basic Sciences with at least 3 years of working experience are eligible to apply. The last date to register is September 20 2023. Those interested can apply through this link (https://code.iitm.ac.in/additive-manufacturing-technologies-for-practising-engineers), " said a release from IIT-Madras.

Highlighting the importance of this course, Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said that this course is aimed at the practising engineers and middle level managers who have not undergone classroom teaching on additive manufacturing.

"This course is aimed to provide both fundamentals and applied knowledge of additive manufacturing technologies. Those who want to implement various AM technologies in their workplace, can benefit from this course, " he added.

'Additive Manufacturing' (AM) is emerging as an attractive process to produce various engineering and biomedical components.

There is a huge potential for use of AM in various engineering and biomedical applications.

It has already emerged as a viable, cost-effective and net-shape manufacturing process for low volume production of complex body implants with specific custom-made designs