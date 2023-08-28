IIT-M launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ cricket analytics course for sports enthusiasts

CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation will soon offer a cricket analytics course titled 'Howzzat - Cricstats? Exploring the world of cricket analytics' for aspiring sports data analysts and sports enthusiasts, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) said on Monday.

"The objectives are to help participants explore the field of sports data analytics through real-world case studies, introduce industry experts who can share their views on how analytics has influenced sports, and to enable students to understand the fundamentals of data science from top academicians. The course is offered in online mode and has a duration of eight weeks. Those interested can enroll through this link - https://digitalskills.pravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=87&cart=," said a release from IIT-Madras.

Sharing his thoughts on data analytics as a game changer, Director of IIT-Madras V Kamakoti said, "Sports analytics is a valuable tool that helps sports organisations, coaches, players, and fans gain a deeper understanding of the game and optimise performance. As the sports industry continues to embrace data-driven decision-making, the demand for professionals with expertise in sports analytics is expected to rise. Pursuing a course in Sports Analytics can be a rewarding and promising pathway for those passionate about sports."

Elaborating on the need for such courses, Hemalatha D Dayalan, an Indian cricketer, right-handed batter, and right-arm off-break bowler, said, "As a cricketer, analytics helps as you get to learn from your past performances and it helps to grow as a player in future. Analytics will help to know what your strengths and weaknesses are. Coaches and the players can know in which area the person has to grow. When I want to know more about my batting or bowling, I like to watch the video replays of my performance and see the analytical observations. Sports analytics is very important for the beginners and the cricketers. For any kind of sport, it is very helpful."

The increasing use of data-driven decision-making in sports has created a demand for professionals who can analyse and interpret data to provide valuable insights.

This introductory course offers a deep dive into the world of sports data analytics with an emphasis on cricket.

The course is designed to provide the student a solid understanding of the fundamentals of data science along with practical examples from the field of cricket.

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies will facilitate the course and GITAA will be the knowledge partner.