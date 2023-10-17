IIT-M develop solar-based system to sterlise dental tools

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed a solar-thermal steam-based sterilisation system for dental tools.

This would help doctors conduct medical campus in remote and rural areas, where access to electricity and water could be an issue.

This social project was funded by the Climate Change and Clean Energy division, Department of Science and Technology of Union Government, a release from IIT-Madras on Monday said. A IIT-M team developed a new way to sterilise medical equipment using portable steam cylinders charged by renewable energy-based stations (like solar) that are placed strategically in rural areas for power generation, steam generation and other uses.

This project was demonstrated during a medical camp held on the premises recently and is all set for further trials, following which it is intended to be deployed in the field.

Prof Sathyan Subbiah, department of mechanical engineering, IIT-M, said, “Millions of people in India benefit from the services of rural health clinics but many do not have access to water and electricity. This leads to improper sterilisation and post-treatment infections.”

A multi-layer insulation along with a vacuum layer is incorporated into the steam storage cylinder for retaining useful heat for more than seven hours. Exothermic capsule integration system is considered to increase the efficiency of the cylinder and can aid in capturing the unused steam and also, re-use for potential application in medical and agriculture. No external heating source is involved.