IAA warns against aiming laser lights at flights landing at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Indian Airport Authority has issued a warning to take immediate action against those who aim laser lights at planes, as it poses a significant threat to flight safety.

The warning states that laser lights have been aimed at planes landing at Chennai Airport for several years, and this has been a recurring problem. The laser lights are being aimed at planes from various directions, including from buildings and vehicles. This has caused concern among airport authorities, airlines, and passengers.

The Indian Airport Authority has warned that aiming laser lights at planes is a serious offence and can cause serious harm to the safety of flights, passengers, and crew members. The authority has also warned that those who engage in such activities will face severe legal action.

The warning has been issued to the public, especially to those living in the surrounding areas of the airport, to be vigilant and report any such incidents to the airport authorities or the police immediately. The authority has also warned that those who aim laser lights at planes will face severe legal action, including arrest and prosecution.

The authority has also requested that the public cooperate and report any such incidents to help ensure the safety of flights and passengers.