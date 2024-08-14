I-Day 2024: Madras High Court nods for BJP’s bike Tricolour rally with condition

CHENNAI: Opining that the BJP’s bike rally can be allowed if it will not cause any public disturbance, the Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition seeking permission.

Justice G Jayachandran observed that holding a bike rally with 50 persons on Independence day will not cause any public disturbance, while hearing a petition by A Krishna Prasath, Coimbatore district secretary of BJP’s youth wing.

Prasath submitted that the deputy commissioner of police Coimbatore North had denied the permission stating frivolous reasons. His advocate, RC Paul Kanagaraj, submitted that the participants would not use any other flag other than the Tricolour flag and would not raise any slogans of BJP. He also ensured that the rally would not cause any disturbance to the general public.

“The petitioner had not clearly stated the details of two-wheelers and their whereabouts in the representation, hence it was rejected. Also, he had sought permission for the rally to be conducted on narrow roads and a flyover – where construction is going on. This can cause disturbance to the public,” said the government advocate.

After the submission, the judge directed the government advocate to get instructions and posted the matter on Wednesday for further submission.