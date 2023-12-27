Begin typing your search...

Hyundai foundation gives Rs 2 cr to State Disaster Management

The latest donation comes after the company’s earlier contribution of Rs 3 crore in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 8:58 PM GMT
Hyundai foundation gives Rs 2 cr to State Disaster Management
X

Members of the automobile company’s foundation meet CM Stalin on Tuesday to hand over the fund

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of automobile company, announced on Tuesday an additional contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. The fund will be utilised to provide critical support in areas such as food, shelter, healthcare and sanitation.

Gopala Krishnan CS, chief manufacturing officer, Hyundai, and trustee of the foundation, and members of the senior management, met Chief Minister Stalin, and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore.

The latest donation comes after the company’s earlier contribution of Rs 3 crore in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung to provide immediate assistance to affected communities. The foundation, in association with the State government authorities, has been distributing relief kits containing dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats in flood-ravaged districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Additionally, dedicated medial camp will be established to address the immediate medical needs. Recognising the emotional toll such disasters can cause, the foundation will also offer special counselling sessions to affected people. It will also undertake village-cleaning initiatives to address the post-cyclone sanitation challenges.

ChennaiHyundai Motor India Foundationautomobile companychief manufacturing officerflood-ravaged districtsChennai Cyclone Michaung effectspecial counselling sessions
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X