Hyundai foundation gives Rs 2 cr to State Disaster Management

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of automobile company, announced on Tuesday an additional contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. The fund will be utilised to provide critical support in areas such as food, shelter, healthcare and sanitation.

Gopala Krishnan CS, chief manufacturing officer, Hyundai, and trustee of the foundation, and members of the senior management, met Chief Minister Stalin, and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore.

The latest donation comes after the company’s earlier contribution of Rs 3 crore in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung to provide immediate assistance to affected communities. The foundation, in association with the State government authorities, has been distributing relief kits containing dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats in flood-ravaged districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Additionally, dedicated medial camp will be established to address the immediate medical needs. Recognising the emotional toll such disasters can cause, the foundation will also offer special counselling sessions to affected people. It will also undertake village-cleaning initiatives to address the post-cyclone sanitation challenges.