Home guard among three held for hoarding 448 kg of gutkha at Chennai house

CHENNAI: The police on Saturday arrested three persons including a home guard volunteer for allegedly hoarding 448 kg of Gutkha at a house in Thoraipakkam.

Thoraipakkam police conducted a search based on a tip-off that oral tobacco products were being stored in a house in the Secretariat Colony within their jurisdiction.

The police found 448 kg of gutkha in the house after which they arrested three persons. The arrested were identified as Gunasekaran (30), a home guard volunteer, Thomas (47), and Ragu (33) of Kannagi Nagar.

Thomas and Ragu used to travel to other states where they procured oral tobacco products and hoarded them at a safe place for distribution.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police are investigating if others are involved in the trade.