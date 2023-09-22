Home alone elderly woman robbed at knifepoint; Three held

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar Police have arrested three persons who allegedly gained entry into a house in Anna Nagar and robbed an elderly woman and her domestic help at knife point ten days ago.

The gang allegedly escaped with seven sovereign gold chains, Rs 1.4 lakh cash and two mobile phones, police said.

The occupant of the house, R Sujisaritha (76) is a widow and lived alone at her house on 4th main road, Anna Nagar.

Her son works in the USA and a caretaker woman has been staying with the elderly lady for the last three years.

On September 13, after dinner, the two women went to sleep. While Mahalakshmi slept on the ground floor, Sujisaritha was on the first floor.

Around 2 am, three unidentified men barged into the house through the main door. One of them held the domestic maid at knife point asking for the key of the almirah, while two others entered the bedroom where the elderly woman was sleeping and threatened her to part away with the gold chain and bangles she wore.

The elderly woman alerted the police after they left after which a patrol team visited the house.

After investigations, police arrested J Vigneshwaran (29) of Nellikuppam, Cuddalore, T Surya (22) of Padi and D Arul (43) of Arumbakkam.

Vigneshwaran has six theft cases and Surya has one theft case against him. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.