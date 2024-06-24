Hoax bomb warning menace continues, Chennai airport receives 7th false alarm in three weeks

CHENNAI: Chennai airport was targeted by a hoax bomb alert yet again, with this being the seventh false alarm in three weeks, disrupting operations and affecting passengers and officials alike on Monday.

Similar hoax warnings were sent to several airports across the country, including Coimbatore airport, Monday.

The airport director's office received an email this morning warning that explosives have been planted in the toilet and waiting area of the Chennai airport premises.

Responding to this, the senior officials convened an emergency meeting with CISF and state police officers at the airport. As suspected, the bomb threat was a hoax. However, as a precautionary measure, additional surveillance and inspections were conducted in the airport and surrounding areas.

After tracking the email, officials found that it was sent from a device that has an IP address based in the US. However, officials added that the person who sent the mail used VPN technology software, which can generate fake IP addresses and thus make it difficult to trace the actual location from where it was sent.

The Chennai airport authorities and police are investigating the matter to track and trace those behind hoax mails that were received in the recent days.

Such threats were sent to the airport continuously for the past few days, by telephone and e-mail; the one received on Monday was the seventh in a little over two weeks.

This time, the threat was issued not only to Chennai airport but to various airports across the country, including Coimbatore.

Investigating earlier cases, the cybercrime cell of the Chennai police traced it to a man from Tiruvaiyaru of Thanjavur district and arrested him on Friday. He was remanded in custody and lodged in Puzhal central prison.