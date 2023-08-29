History-sheeter 'Powder' Ravi and associates held

CHENNAI: Notorious rowdy and narcotics peddler, 'Powder' Ravi (57) and his associates were arrested by a special team of city police on Monday. Ravi, who earned the moniker, Powder for his peddling of narcotic substances has more than 60 cases against him.

Police received a tip-off about Ravi's movement in Kasimedu, north Chennai and a special team was sent to apprehend him. According to officials, Ravi had sourced a consignment of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell it in the city.

On Monday, a police team apprehended Ravi and three of his associates at Kasimedu and seized 10 kg of ganja from them.

Ravi's associates Gunasekaran of New Washermenpet, Shamsuddin of Kargil Nagar, and another suspect Prashanth of Ennore. Police said that Gunasekaran used to travel to Vishakapatnam and bring ganja to the city.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.