History sheeter murdered; Two held near Thiruvottiyur beach

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth, a history sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a gang in the shore near Thiruvottiyur beach during the early hours of Monday morning. Police have secured two persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as A Jothishwaran of Manali. He has several theft cases against him, police said.

On Sunday evening, Jothiswaran went to Tiruvottiyur to meet his friends for a drinking session.

Later in the night, he had slept off in a hut used by fishermen to rest when a duo pulled him out of the hut and attacked him with weapons.

As Jothiswaran cried for help, the duo kept on attacking him and killed him on the spot. Around 4 am, Fishermen found Jothiswaran lying unconscious with blood injuries and informed the police. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Based on investigations, police arrested two persons - Abinesh and Sunil, who were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.