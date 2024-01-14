History-sheeter hacked to death

CHENNAI: Five months after he escaped a murder attack and witnessed the murder of his accomplice, ‘Arcot’ V Suresh, a history-sheeter was hacked to death by a yet-to-be-identified gang in Ice House area on Saturday evening.

‘Arcot’ V Suresh, a notorious rowdy was hacked to death by a gang in Srinivasapuram near Santhome in August last year.

On Saturday evening, Suresh’s friend, Madhavan (54), who was with him on the day of his murder was hacked to death by a gang, police sources said.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that Madhavan was murdered to eliminate the witnesses in Suresh’s murder case.

On Saturday evening, Madhavan was at a parotta stall on Dr Besant Road when a gang who came in motorbikes rounded him up and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene. Police rushed to the spot and moved Madhavan to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Ice house police have registered a case and are investigating.