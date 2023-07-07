History-sheeter attacked in Chengalpattu court complex

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter was attacked with sickles after a gang hurled country bombs at him outside the Chengalpattu District court premises on Thursday morning in front of the public, lawyers and police personnel. The victim Lokesh (25) of Selliamman Koil street in Irumbuliyur is now struggling for his life at a hospital.

According to police, six men, who came in three bikes, hurled bombs at Lokesh. Lokesh has two murder and four robbery cases pending against him.

Investigations revealed that Lokesh’s brother Baskaran was murdered in East Tambaram four years ago and Lokesh was planning to take revenge on the murderers. Recently, he came to know that the gang, which murdered his brother, is visiting the Chengalpattu court regularly for a hearing.

On Thursday around 11 am, Lokesh and his friend went to the Chengalpattu court and were standing outside the juice shop near the court premises. When the gang arrived at the court, a quarrel broke out between Lokesh and them. The gang then attacked both of them with sickles and started to hurl bombs at them.

Police said Lokesh and his friend tried to run from the spot, but the gang chased them on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway and hurled bombs at them and then escaped from the spot.

Police said Lokesh with grievous head injuries was admitted to the hospital, while his friend managed to escape from the scene.

The Chengalpattu Town police and the Superintendent of Police visited the spot and held inquiries. Police had nabbed one person from the accused gang. Sources said that the gang might be members of a hired gang from Puducherry and Tirunelveli. Further investigation is on.