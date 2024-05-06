Heat kills 25-yr-old worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: The heatwave that has Tamil Nadu in its grip claimed a live on Sunday, while another person is undergoing treatment for heatstroke. This is the first fatality in Chennai this summer due to heat-related ailments.

The deceased was identified as Sachin, a 25-year-old construction labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who was working at a construction site in Kancheepuram. After suffering a heatstroke, he was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), but he had died by then, said officials.

According to Dr E Theranirajan, the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the deceased was a daily wage labourer at a construction site in Kancheepuram. After he fell unconscious at his workplace, he was first taken to a private hospital in the neighbourhood before being referred to RGGGH, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In another incident, another construction worker was brought to RGGGH after he suffered a heatstroke. The worker was employed at a construction site near Minjur bypass, said the official. He complained of various symptoms such as heat cramps, sweating and giddiness, and was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity.

The man reported multiple issues, including renal problems and other comorbid conditions. From there, he was referred to RGGGH, where he is undergoing treatment. Dean Theranirajan said the patient’s condition is stable now. He is being evaluated for various health parameters and is under monitoring, said the doctor.

Meanwhile, Karur Paramathi recorded yet another blistering day when mercury went up to 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is 7.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal. Erode came close second with 43.4 degrees Celsius (5.9 degrees Celsius above normal) though the district also reported heavy summer showers the previous night.