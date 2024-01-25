HC seeks Mathew Samuel’s response in EPS libel case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Delhi based journalist Mathew Samuel to respond to the new application filed by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the defamation case connected to the Kodanad heist and murder happened in the year 2017.

The case was listed before Justice N Sathish Kumar. The counsel appeared for EPS submitted a new application to remove the alleged objectionable portions from the affidavit filed by Mathew Samuel. After the submission, the judge directed the journalist to file a response and adjourned the matter on February 23, for further hearing.

In 2019, EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from Mathew Samuel and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.An advocate commissioner appointed by the court submitted the evidence recorded from EPS before the court.However, EPS will be appearing before the master court in the MHC complex to record his evidence in compliance with a division bench order preferred by the journalist challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner.