Greater Chennai Corporation schools record 79.11 percent pass percentage in class 10 public examination

CHENNAI: About 79.11 percent of students have passed the class 10th public examination from Greater Chennai Corporation schools.

The pass percentage has dropped slightly by about 0.49 percent, when compared to last year as 79.6 percent students passed the class 10th public exam.

The pass percentage was 76.1 percent in 2021-22 and has seen an improvement last year. The pass percentage was 100 percent in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Of the total strength of 1.20 lakh students from Corporation schools, 7,311 students appeared for the 10th class public examination for the academic year 2023-2024. Of these, 5,784 students have passed the exam, recording the pass percentage of 79.11 percent.

A release from the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that as many as 192 students scored more than 451 marks this year, while 601 students scored 401 to 450 marks and 917 students scored 351 to 400 marks.

As many as 33 students have secured a centum in various subjects, as 24 students in Mathematics, 4 students in Science and 5 students in Social Science have scored 100 out of 100 marks. The number of students scoring centum has seen a major surge as only three students had achieved centum in various subjects last year.