Greater Chennai Corporation removes 426 private hoardings in city post Mumbai tragedy

CHENNAI: After the tragic billboard collapse incident in Mumbai that killed 16 people, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed 426 private hoardings in the city on Friday. An official stated that after an audit, steps would be taken to impose penalties against those who install unauthorized hoardings.

"In the light of the accident in Mumbai where an unauthorized hoarding fell and 16 died during rains, the authorities are instructed to ensure that all illegal hoardings are removed, and conduct a special drive to audit the structural stability of banners and hoardings, if people claim to have permission or have legal protection," said GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, adding that action will be taken against illegal hoardings.

The officials have also been urged to keep a special watch near roads, petrol bunks, and public places.

Banners and flexboards are a perennial issue in the city, especially with those kept at the bus stands and main roads, advertising sale of private land. Denizens complained that zonal level officials are aware of banners and hoardings erected by the public for occasions but don't act strictly.

Meanwhile, a senior official with the revenue department of GCC said that 426 private hoardings were removed after the commissioner's order. "The process of removing the hoardings is ongoing and zonal officials submit the reports daily. We will impose a penalty against the illegal hoardings after the audit," he said, adding that they were already removing hoardings and fining people responsible.

The GCC controls at least 95 percent of banners erected in the city for various occasions. However, hoardings kept by private companies and individuals continue to be a struggle for authorities and public, although the local administration removes them periodically.