Greater Chennai Corporation plans to conduct survey on stray dogs population thrice in each ward in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) along with stakeholders are planned to conduct surveys for the stray dog population three times in each ward.

An exclusive app launched for the volunteers to update the dogs details including gender, sterilization, and diseases. The official stated that the survey would be helpful for vaccinating and sterilizing the stray dogs in the future.

"We have started mapping to carry out a survey of the stray dogs population in all 15 zones. This initial stage would help to identify the route of each ward, so the volunteers don't go back to the same area. Earlier, a survey was conducted at Royapuram zone (zone 5) and mass immunisation was done simultaneously but now it would be focused only on the survey" said Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, GCC.

The civic body has shared ward boundaries with the stakeholders within that they would draw routes for the next 10 days. During the mapping process, they would avoid dense habitations and agricultural land in the city.

"After the route layout process, we have organized one-day workshop for the volunteers detailing about the survey and guide them about ear notch, identify lactating dogs, skin issues and a mock survey will be conducted in the workshop, " said Dr Karlette Anne Fernandes, Director Companion Animal Management of Worldwide Veterinary Service.

After the survey, it would be easy to know the sterilization status in each zone and the local body shall focus on the particular area.

To prevent human error, the Chennai Corporation and stakeholder developed an exclusive application for the survey on the stray dogs population, where multiple choice questions were uploaded.

Several studies conducted on when dogs are active, the results showcased that their activity is higher at night. But they are also moving a lot during night times in search of food.

"It would cause a lot of confusion when a survey is conducted at night. Though dogs are active at night but it is harder to find out other information, "added Dr Karlette.

They have planned to conduct the survey thrice on three different days as some dogs might not be seen every day. It would take at least two months to complete the survey and provide the data to the local body.

Residents observed a noticeable increase in the number of stray dogs in her neighborhood.

The rise in population is causing worry among residents, particularly those with young children.

Denizens expressed her concerns about safety, mentioning that she is worried about her children walking to school amidst the growing stray dog population. The presence of more stray dogs has raised fears of potential aggressive behavior and attacks.

R Velmurugan, a resident of Velachery said, "Due to an increase in the number of stray dogs, the concern of an outbreak of rabies is a constant worry for civilians. The potential for rabies outbreaks and other health issues is a major concern for many residents."