Greater Chennai Corporation plans to bring multi-level parking in 10 places

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion in commercial areas in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to bring multi-level parking facilities to 10 places.

While multi-level parking is already functioning under private maintenance in T. Nagar, the corporation is currently looking at parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at 10 places in Chennai.

Corporation officials have said that inspection work will start at four more places, namely CP Ramasamy Road, Pulla Avenue, Kodambakkam, and Valasaravakkam.

The work is expected to start after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls is lifted in June.

A new parking policy will lay down rules and regulations for the implementation of parking-related projects, including monetization methods, partnerships, and other aspects, including on-street and off-street parking management systems.