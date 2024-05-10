Photos of pet and owner, address proof... check details needed for pet licence in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the recent guidelines by the Greater Chennai Corporation for pet owners to obtain licences and anti-rabies vaccine, people have started applying for pet licences.

A release from the Greater Chennai Corporation has issued instructions to obtain the pet licence.

The public can apply for a pet licence at the Greater Chennai Corporation's website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.

They can opt for online services and then select Pet Animal Licence from the many services in it.

The new users can enter the details and enter a four digit PIN number.

After this, people can log in using the mobile number and PIN number.

The new pet registration can be selected and all the details including owner photo, address proof photo, pet photo and others should be filled.

The declaration by uploading a photo proof of Rabies Vaccination (ARV) within one year has to be made and submitted.

After the verification of the details and approval by the concerned Regional Veterinary Assistant, a payment SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number.

After that the owners have to go to the portal page of the Greater Chennai Corporation website and pay Rs 50 online for the generation of the pet licence.

The link for downloading the pet animal licence will be sent to the pet owners and it can be applied every year.