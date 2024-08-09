Govt school students in Tiruvallur lay seige to 3 buses over teacher shortage crisis

CHENNAI: Angry students from the Annamalaicheri Government School in Tiruvallur district on Thursday laid siege to three government buses in protest over a teacher shortage crisis at their school, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The protesting students along with their parents demanded the school education department to take appropriate measures to address the shortage of teaching faculty and ensure that those appointed fulfill their duties.

In response to the protest, officials from the police and education departments have initiated talks with the students.

Further details are awaited.