Goondas Act invoked against Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar

The detention order was served to Shankar at the Coimbatore prison by Inspector, Cyber Crime wing, Central Crime Branch, Chennai.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 May 2024 9:43 AM GMT
Goondas Act invoked against Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar
Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: YouTuber, Whistleblower and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar who is under judicial custody in Coimbatore central prison has been detained under the Goondas Act based on the orders of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Also Read:Who is ‘Savukku’ Shankar, the YouTuber in Tamil Nadu police’s crosshairs?

"There are 7 cases against Shankar in the CCB/Cyber Crime PS of the GCP, out of which 3 cases are Under Investigation, charge sheets have been filed in 2 cases, the remaining two cases are Pending Trial, " an official release stated.

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Friday booked one more case against Shankar based on a complaint by CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) for allegedly fabricating documents relating to Kilambakkam bus terminus and circulating them.

Also Read:Madras HC dismisses plea seeking to restrict State from booking goondas case on Savukku Shankar

The cybercrime wing of city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) had filed a case under sections 466 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of IPC among others.

Earlier, in February, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had approached the City police seeking action against two technical staff, claiming that they 'leaked official information' to the press.

This was the third case against Shankar in recent times by city police in addition to the earlier cases against Shankar- one based on a six-year-old complaint and another based on a recent one.The first complaint was made by a woman journalist against Shankar six years ago for an alleged defamatory article he carried in his website against her.

Last Tuesday (May 7), Cyber crime wing of CCB registered a case under sections 294 (b) (obscenity), 354 D (stalking), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 509 (intention to insult modesty of woman) of IPC and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) act.

Further, one more case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by founder and leader of Tamil Munnetra Padai, Veeralakshmi against Shankar and Felix Gerald, another YouTuber.

Savukku ShankarSavukku Shankar arrestGoondas ActGreater Chennai Police
DTNEXT Bureau

