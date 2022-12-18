Is TN Goonda-Hurry?

“Those were the early stages of the pandemic and there was not much awareness among the public. For their unlawful Act, they were arrested. But, to invoke Goondas Act was going overboard,” an advocate with Madras High Court noted.

“Locals had been scared by the rumours about the spread of the deadly virus and that is the reason they had expressed their reservation during the burial of the doctor’s body. If the authorities had informed in advance about the procedure of burial and the precautionary measures followed by them, the residents’ apprehension about the spread of the virus would have been dispelled and such protest would not have occurred. Further, the burial was at odd hours,” Madras High Court had said while granting bail to those arrested.

Police detaining first-time offenders under the Goondas Act will defeat the purpose of reformation and rehabilitation of young offenders, said Madras high court advocate S Shankar. “There have been cases where youngsters below 25 years were detained under Goondas Act, without giving them a chance for rehabilitation. In jail, they end up spending more time with seasoned criminals and come out even more corrupt,” Advocate Shankar said.

According to Shankar, in cities, the targets set by officials are sometimes reasons for police to cook up cases against seasoned criminals to detain them under the Goondas Act.

“There are several cases where police summon seasoned criminals to the police station and manufacture FIRs at the station as if he robbed a shopkeeper and remand them in the case. While in jail, the actual offences will be submitted to the commissioner for detention under the Goondas Act,” Shankar said and pointed out that in these manufactured FIRs, the robbed amount is less than Rs 500, as it is required to be submitted in court.

A senior police officer, while denying the abuse of the Act by police, argued that they do not invoke Goondas Act against the accused in all murder cases, though it is a grievous crime. “Sometimes, murders happen in a fit of rage. Our officers make a judicious call on repeat offenders and potentially harmful persons,” the official said.

It is not only the legislature and executive which has gone overboard, even the judiciary at times with the Madras High Court suggesting that the state should consider amending the definition of ‘goonda’ in the Act to include polluters. The court admitted that the suggestion may seem extreme but pointed out that the State included video pirates under the ambit and this was suggested as a stringent measure to control the pollution of water bodies.

In another instance, Justice Kirubakaran asked the State to consider invoking the TN Goondas Act against corrupt public officials. Advocate Shankar, while principally against the abuse of the Goondas Act, concurred with the observations of the Madras High Court and said the Goondas Act is mostly invoked against the underprivileged.