ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Feb 2024 6:21 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-15 06:27:12.0  )
Goods train from Chennai Central derails on Thursday morning
CHENNAI: A goods train proceeding from Chennai Central to Yard was derailed on Thursday morning at 2 am .

From 2 am to 4 am around 50 workers worked on repairing and the tracks are back to normal.

DTNEXT Bureau

