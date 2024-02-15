Begin typing your search...
Goods train from Chennai Central derails on Thursday morning
Both the engine and the three pair of wheels were rolled over but did not cause any hardship to other trains.
CHENNAI: A goods train proceeding from Chennai Central to Yard was derailed on Thursday morning at 2 am .
From 2 am to 4 am around 50 workers worked on repairing and the tracks are back to normal.
