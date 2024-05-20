Gold worth Rs 2 crore and 1.8 crore seized at Chennai airport in single day; three held

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport on Monday seized gold worth Rs 2 core and arrested a contract employee of the airport, for attempting to smuggle the precious metal.



The contract employee, Manikandan (28), was arrested while trying to exit the airport with a flask-like container containing 3.05 kg of gold, worth Rs 2 crore. Upon inspecting the container, officials found that it was filled with gold bars instead of coffee, as claimed by Manikandan.

Further investigation revealed that a passenger who had arrived from Dubai had handed over the plastic container to Manikandan, who was supposed to deliver it to another person outside the airport. However, Manikandan was caught by security officials before he exit the airport.

In an another second incident today, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.08 crore from two passengers, including a woman, who had arrived from Dubai and Thailand on separate flights earlier in the day.

One of them had hidden gold paste in the sole of their shoes, sources in the Customs department said.

The arrested individuals are being questioned to uncover more details about the smuggling operation.

The seizures are a significant bust for Customs officials at Chennai Airport who have been on high alert for gold smuggling bids.