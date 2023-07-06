Gold stolen from woman constable’s home

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted 14 sovereign ornaments from the house of a woman police constable in the St Thomas Mount police quarters on Monday.

Om Sakthi (41) a resident of St Thomas Mount Old Police Quarters, is a head constable at the Shastri Nagar police station. Her husband Vadivelan (45) is a load auto driver. On Monday noon, when Vadivelan returned home, he found the main door was open and 14 sovereign ornaments that were inside the house were looted.

During inquiry, the police found that Vadivelan had hid the key outside the house. Officials believe the intruders could have spotted the key and opened the door. In a similar case, unidentified persons broke the main door of Ravichandran (43), a head constable of Taramani police station, who too stays in the same police quarters. However, as there were no gold ornaments inside the house, they left without taking anything. Further investigations are on.