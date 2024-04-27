Gold price spikes, now costs ₹6,770/gram in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Saturday has increased by Rs 120 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,160/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased per gram is Rs 15 and being sold at Rs 6,770/gram.

Silver price has seen a dip of Rs 0.50 and being sold at Rs 87.50/gram.