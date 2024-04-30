Gold price spikes by ₹80/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,740 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of Gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 80 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 54,000 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 10 and is being sold at Rs 6,740/gram.

The silver price has fallen by Rs 0.10 paise and sold for Rs 87 per gram.