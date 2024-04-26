Gold price spikes, now costs ₹6,755/gram in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Friday has increased by Rs 360 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,040/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased per gram is Rs 45 and is being sold at Rs 6,755/gram.

Silver price also has seen a spike of Rs 2 and being sold at Rs 88 /gram.