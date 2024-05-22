Gold price remains unchanged, silver costs Rs 100.30/gram

CHENNAI: The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, gold prices fell by Rs. 320/sovereign and the yellow metal is sold without price change today.

Accordingly, in Chennai, gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 54,880 per sovereign.

On May 21, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,900.

Silver prices rose by Rs 1.30 to trade at Rs 100.30 per gram