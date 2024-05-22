Begin typing your search...

Gold price remains unchanged, silver costs Rs 100.30/gram

On Tuesday, gold prices fell by Rs. 320/sovereign and the yellow metal is sold without price change today. 

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 May 2024 5:57 AM GMT
Gold price remains unchanged, silver costs Rs 100.30/gram
X

A customer purchasing Gold Jewellery from a showroom (File Photo)

CHENNAI: The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, gold prices fell by Rs. 320/sovereign and the yellow metal is sold without price change today.

Accordingly, in Chennai, gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 54,880 per sovereign.

On May 21, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,900.

Silver prices rose by Rs 1.30 to trade at Rs 100.30 per gram

Chennaigold pricegold price per gramGold price per sovereign
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X