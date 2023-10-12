Begin typing your search...
Gold price jumps by Rs 304 per sovereign in Chennai
CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 304 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 43,280. Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 38 and sold at the price of Rs 5,410 per gram.
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.
Following this, the price has increased today.
