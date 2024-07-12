Gold price increases by Rs 320/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,825 in Chennai on July 12

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 320 rupees per sovereign on Friday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,600 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,280 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,785 and is being sold at Rs 6,825.

Price of silver remains stable at Rs.100 per gram.