Gold price increases by Rs 320/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,825 in Chennai on July 12

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,785 and is being sold at Rs 6,825.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 July 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by 320 rupees per sovereign on Friday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,600 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,280 per sovereign.

Price of silver remains stable at Rs.100 per gram.

