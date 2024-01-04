Begin typing your search...
Gold price falls by Rs 36 per sovereign in Chennai
Gold prices have been fluctuating for a few days. Under these circumstances, the price of gold has declined .
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 36 per sovereign and sold at Rs.46,960 on Thursday.
The price of gold per gram is sold at Rs Rs.5,870.
A gram of silver in Chennai is sold at Rs 78 per gram and Rs.78,000 per kg.
