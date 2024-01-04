Gold price falls by Rs 36 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 36 per sovereign and sold at Rs.46,960 on Thursday.



Gold prices have been fluctuating for a few days. Under these circumstances, the price of gold has declined .

The price of gold per gram is sold at Rs Rs.5,870.

A gram of silver in Chennai is sold at Rs 78 per gram and Rs.78,000 per kg.