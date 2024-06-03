Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 352/sovereign in Chennai, gram costs Rs.6666

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jun 2024 6:48 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 352/sovereign in Chennai, gram costs Rs.6666
X

Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Monday saw a reduction of Rs.352 per sovereign and was sold at Rs.53,328 per sovereign from yesterday's price of Rs.53,680

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold decreased by Rs.44 and is now being sold at Rs.6,666 per gram.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has reduced by Rs 0.70 paise and is now being sold at Rs 97.30 per gram

Gold price todayGold priceGold price in ChennaiSilver priceSilver price in Chennai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X