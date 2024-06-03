Gold price falls by Rs 352/sovereign in Chennai, gram costs Rs.6666

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Monday saw a reduction of Rs.352 per sovereign and was sold at Rs.53,328 per sovereign from yesterday's price of Rs.53,680

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold decreased by Rs.44 and is now being sold at Rs.6,666 per gram.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has reduced by Rs 0.70 paise and is now being sold at Rs 97.30 per gram