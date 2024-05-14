Gold price falls by Rs 280/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,690 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 280 per sovereign and sold at Rs.53,520.



Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 35, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,690.

Silver prices rose by 70 paise to trade at Rs 90.70 per gram.