Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 240 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,760.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since early March. In this case, the price of gold has declined further.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 30 and is sold at Rs 5,720 per gram.

A gram of silver in Chennai falls by 10 paise and costs Rs 77.70 per gram.