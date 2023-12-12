Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign in Chennai

Gold prices have been fluctuating since early March. In this case, the price of gold has declined further.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Dec 2023 6:19 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign in Chennai
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 240 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,760.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since early March. In this case, the price of gold has declined further.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 30 and is sold at Rs 5,720 per gram.

A gram of silver in Chennai falls by 10 paise and costs Rs 77.70 per gram.

ChennaiChennai gold price todayChennai gold priceGold price todaySilver pricesChennai silver price todayGold Silver prices
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X