Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by ₹145/gram, sovereign now costs ₹53,600 in Chennai

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 145 and being sold at Rs 6,700/gram.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 April 2024 4:49 AM GMT
Gold price falls by ₹145/gram, sovereign now costs ₹53,600 in Chennai
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Tuesday has decreased by Rs 1160 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,600/ sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 145 and being sold at Rs 6,700/gram.

Silver price decreased by Rs 2.50 and being sold at Rs 86.50/gram.

Chennaigold price22-carat goldTamil Naduprice decreasesovereigngramsilver pricefluctuation
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X