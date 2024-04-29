Begin typing your search...
Gold price drops, now costs ₹6,740/gram in Chennai
The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed Rs 50,000 mark.
CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Monday has dropped by Rs 240 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,920/sovereign.
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has decreased today.
Accordingly, the price of gold is decreased down by Rs 30 and is being sold at Rs 6,740/gram.
Silver price remains stable and is being sold at Rs 87.50/gram.
