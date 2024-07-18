Gold price decreases by Rs 120/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,905 in Chennai on July 18

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Thursday.



The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 55,240 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 55,360 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram from yesterday's price of Rs 6,920 and is being sold at Rs 6,905 today.

The price of silver dropped by Rs 1.30 to Rs 99.20 per gram.