Gold price continues to drop, sold at Rs 54,160/sovereign in Chennai on July 9

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign and the price of silver has also decreased by Rs 500 per kg in Chennai on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,160 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,400.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 30 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,800 and is being sold at Rs 6,770.

Price of silver has decreased by Rs. 0.50 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 99. Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver decreased by Rs 500 and is now being sold at Rs 99,000.